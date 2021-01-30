MPPEB PNST Admit Card 2021 Out: Download MP Pre Nursing Selection Test Hall Ticket @peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PNST Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card of Pre Nursing Selection Test 2021. Candidates who have applied for MPPEB PNST 2021 can download MP PNST Admit Card 2021 from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. ,

MPPEB PNST Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download MPPEB Admit Card, directly through the link:

MPPEB PNST Admit Card Download Link

How to Download MPPEB PNST Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Click on the link ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST)’, given on the home page under 'Latest Update' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to read All Instructions After reading the instruction, enter your Application No. And Date of Birth Solve the question and click on ‘Search’ Button Downloaded printout of the Test Admit Card

Candidate should bring their MPPEB PNST Call Letter with original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

MPPEB PNST Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 February and 07 February 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. Candidate should report at 7 AM and 12 Noon respectively.

After the completion of PNST Online Exam, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.

MPPEB had published PNST Notification 2021 on 06 January. Online application were invited from 09 January 2021 to 23 January 2021 on its website.

PNST Notification Download