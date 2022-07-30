MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022 (Released) @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Group 1& 2 New Schedule

MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the revised exam date for the post of Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) on its official website. Now MPPEB will conduct the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) post in the month of October 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 06/07 August 2022.
Candidates who have applied successfully for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) post can download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 from the official website of MP Vyapam-peb.mp.gov.in.
However you can download the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022
As per the short notice released, MPPEB has postponed the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) which was scheduled to be held on 06/07 August 2022. Now the exam will be conducted on 12/13 October 2022.
Candidates applied for the MPPEB Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) can download the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022
- Visit the official website of MP Vyapam. i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice Regarding Examination Date Extension Dated 29/07/2022 - समूह-1 उप समूह-1 के अंतर्गत जिला वरिष्ठ उद्यान विकास अधिकारी, प्रबंधक ( गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक) (कार्यपालिक) पदों हेतु संयुक्त भर्ती परीक्षा और समूह-2 उप समूह-1 के अंतर्गत ग्रामीण उद्यान विस्तार अधिकारी एवं सहायक गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक के (कार्यपालिक) के पदों हेतु संयुक्त भर्ती परीक्षा - 2022 ' flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022.
- Download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 and save it for future reference.