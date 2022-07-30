MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022 (Released) @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Group 1& 2 New Schedule

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)  has released the revised exam date for the post of Group 1  & Group 2 on its official website-peb.mp.gov.in. Check PDF here.

MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)  has released the revised exam date for the post of Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) on its official website. Now MPPEB will conduct the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) post in the month of October 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 06/07 August 2022.  

Candidates who have applied successfully for the  Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) post can download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 from the official website of MP Vyapam-peb.mp.gov.in. 

However you can download the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below. 

As per the short notice released, MPPEB has postponed the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) which was scheduled to be held on 06/07 August 2022. Now the exam will be conducted on 12/13 October 2022. 

Candidates applied for the MPPEB Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) can download the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022

  1. Visit the official website of MP Vyapam. i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice Regarding Examination Date Extension Dated 29/07/2022  - समूह-1 उप समूह-1 के अंतर्गत जिला वरिष्ठ उद्यान विकास अधिकारी, प्रबंधक ( गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक) (कार्यपालिक) पदों हेतु संयुक्त भर्ती परीक्षा और समूह-2 उप समूह-1 के अंतर्गत ग्रामीण उद्यान विस्तार अधिकारी एवं सहायक गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक के (कार्यपालिक) के पदों हेतु संयुक्त भर्ती परीक्षा - 2022  ' flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of the  MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022.
  4. Download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 and save it for future reference. 

