MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022 (Released) @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Group 1& 2 New Schedule

MPPEB Revised Exam Date 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the revised exam date for the post of Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) on its official website. Now MPPEB will conduct the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) post in the month of October 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 06/07 August 2022.

However you can download the MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, MPPEB has postponed the written exam for the Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 (Sub Group I) which was scheduled to be held on 06/07 August 2022. Now the exam will be conducted on 12/13 October 2022.

How to Download MPPEB Revise Exam Date 2022