MPPGCL Recruitment 2021 for 209 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) is hiring 2019 Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice on mppgcl.mp.gov.in. Details Here

MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice on mppgcl.mp.gov.in. Eligible candidates and Interested can apply for MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application Submission - 16 August 2021

MPPGCL Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 11 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post

Diploma Apprentice - 8 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 4 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 3 Posts

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post

ITI Apprentice - 190 Posts

MPPGCL Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000 per month

Technical Apprentice - Rs. 8000 per month

2 years ITI Apprentice - Rs. 8050 per month

1-year ITI Apprentice - Rs. 7700 per month

Eligibility Criteria for MPPGCL Apprentice Trainee Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering / Technology from recognized University of MP

Technical Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering / Technology from recognzied Technical Education Institute of MP

ITI Apprentice - ITI from recognized institute

How to Apply for MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through NATS MHRD website for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice and through apprenticeshipindia.org for ITI Apprentice.