MPPGCL Recruitment 2021 for 209 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice on mppgcl.mp.gov.in. Eligible candidates and Interested can apply for MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 16 August 2021.
MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download
Important Date
Last Date of Application Submission - 16 August 2021
MPPGCL Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice - 11 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts
- Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post
Diploma Apprentice - 8 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 4 Posts
- Electrical Engineering - 3 Posts
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 1 Post
ITI Apprentice - 190 Posts
MPPGCL Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000 per month
- Technical Apprentice - Rs. 8000 per month
- 2 years ITI Apprentice - Rs. 8050 per month
- 1-year ITI Apprentice - Rs. 7700 per month
Eligibility Criteria for MPPGCL Apprentice Trainee Jobs
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering / Technology from recognized University of MP
- Technical Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering / Technology from recognzied Technical Education Institute of MP
- ITI Apprentice - ITI from recognized institute
How to Apply for MPPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the post through NATS MHRD website for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice and through apprenticeshipindia.org for ITI Apprentice.