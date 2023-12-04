MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Applications Reopen for 800+ Vacancy

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has reopened the registration process for the MPPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023. The application portal reopened on November 30 and will remain open till December 15. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MPPSC at mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the edit window for all applications will remain open from December 04 to 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 800 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their application forms for over 800 vacancies in eight subjects. These subjects are Botany, Commerce, Hindi, English, History, Home Science, Maths, and Sanskrit.

To become MPPSC Assistant Professor, candidates must fulfil the following eligibility criteria.

Age Limit: There is no age limit to apply for Madhya Pradesh PSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

There is no age limit to apply for Madhya Pradesh PSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023. Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Master's degree in a relevant subject from a recognised university with at least 55% marks. Additionally, they must have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET or similar exams accredited by the UGC.

Steps to Apply Online for MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) at mp

Step 2: Go to the latest recruitment notification on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the apply online link. Register yourself on MPPSC portal if you are a new user.

Step 4: Provide your basic information and contact details to generate a registration number and password.

Step 5: Log in to your account and fill out the online application form.

Step 6: Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and other details. Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and review the application form carefully.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

Also, read:

MPPSC Assistant Professor Application Fee 2023

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/OBC and PwBD are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.