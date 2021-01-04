MPPSC Engineering Service Exam Notification 2021 Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online for Assistant Engineer, Boiler Inspector from 15 Jan, Check Details Here

MPPSC Engineering Service Notification 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Engineering Service Exam 2020-21. MPPSC Engineering Service Online Application Process will start from 15 January 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MP Engineering Service 2021 on or before 14 February on official website mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com.

MPPSC Engineering Service Exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Boiler Inspector in various department of the state. Candidates who apply for the exam successfully shall be called to appear in the exam on 30 May 2021.

Candidates can check other details such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, vacancy-break up below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of MPPSC Engineering Service Online Application - 15 January 2021 from 12 PM

Last Date for MPPSC Engineering Service Registration - 14 February 2021 upto 12 AM

MPPSC Engineering Service Fee Payment Last Date - 14 February 2021

MPPSC Engineering Service 2020-21 Exam Date - 30 May 2021

MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card Download Date - from 25 May to 29 May 2021



MPPSC Engineering Service Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 30 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - 2 Posts

Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - 3 Posts

Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - 1 Post

MP State Engineering Services Salary:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - Rs. 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay

Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - Rs. 67300-206900

Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - Rs. 56100-177500

Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC Engineering Service

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university with 3 years of experience

Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - Degree in Mechanical/Power/Production/Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized university with 3 years of experience

Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - Degree in Mechanical/Power/Production/Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized university with 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for MPPSC Engineering Service

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for MPPSC Engineering Service Recruitment Exam 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online official website from 15 January to 14 January 2021.

Application Fee:

General, Other State Candidates - Rs. 1200/-

MP Reserve Category - Rs. 600/-

MPPSC Engineering Service Recruitment Notification PDF

MPPSC Website