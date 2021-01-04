MPPSC Engineering Service Exam Notification 2021 Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online for Assistant Engineer, Boiler Inspector from 15 Jan, Check Details Here
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Engineering Service Exam 2020-21 on official website mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com. Check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, vacancy-break up here.
MPPSC Engineering Service Notification 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Engineering Service Exam 2020-21. MPPSC Engineering Service Online Application Process will start from 15 January 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MP Engineering Service 2021 on or before 14 February on official website mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com.
MPPSC Engineering Service Exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Boiler Inspector in various department of the state. Candidates who apply for the exam successfully shall be called to appear in the exam on 30 May 2021.
Candidates can check other details such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, vacancy-break up below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of MPPSC Engineering Service Online Application - 15 January 2021 from 12 PM
- Last Date for MPPSC Engineering Service Registration - 14 February 2021 upto 12 AM
- MPPSC Engineering Service Fee Payment Last Date - 14 February 2021
- MPPSC Engineering Service 2020-21 Exam Date - 30 May 2021
- MPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card Download Date - from 25 May to 29 May 2021
MPPSC Engineering Service Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 30 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - 2 Posts
- Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - 3 Posts
- Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - 1 Post
MP State Engineering Services Salary:
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - Rs. 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay
- Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - Rs. 67300-206900
- Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - Rs. 56100-177500
Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC Engineering Service
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Assistant Electrical Inspector - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university with 3 years of experience
- Boiler Inspector (Grade I) - Degree in Mechanical/Power/Production/Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized university with 3 years of experience
- Boiler Inspector (Grade II) - Degree in Mechanical/Power/Production/Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized university with 2 years of experience
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for MPPSC Engineering Service
The selection will be done on the basis of exam.
How to Apply for MPPSC Engineering Service Recruitment Exam 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can apply online official website from 15 January to 14 January 2021.
Application Fee:
- General, Other State Candidates - Rs. 1200/-
- MP Reserve Category - Rs. 600/-
MPPSC Engineering Service Recruitment Notification PDF