MPPSC Interview Call Letter 2020 (Out) @mppsc.mp.gov.in, Download State Engineering Service Hall Ticket

MPPSC Engineering Service Interview Call Letter 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Engineering Service Interview Call Letter 2019 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the State Engineering Service Examination 2020 Interview round scheduled on 17 August 2022 can download their admit card through the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.nic.in.

However you can download the MPPSC Engineering Service Interview Call Letter 201920 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the State Engineering Service Examination 2020 (Assistant Engineer (E.S.) and Assistant Electrical Inspector ) on 17 August 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interiew round for the (Assistant Engineer (E.S.) and Assistant Electrical Inspector ) can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application Number and date of birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the MPPSC Engineering Service Interview Call Letter 2020 through the link from the official website after following the steps given below.

