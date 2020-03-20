MPPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21: PDF Download Exam Dates of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to conduct MPPSC State Services Mains Exam in April 2020 for the recruitment of vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Civil Posts. Aspirants who have applied for the Madhya Pradesh Government jobs or look forward to apply for MPPSC recruitment 2020 can check here latest Exam Calendar of MPPSC State Services Exam 2020, MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2020, MPPSC Assistant Coordinator Farmer Welfare & Agriculture Development 2019, MPPSC Dentist , MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam , etc. PDF Download Madhya Pradesh PSC Exam Calendar here and know the Exam Dates and full schedule of the upcoming recruitment Exams in Madhya Pradesh .

As per the 2020 Exam Calendar , Madhya Pradesh Commission will be conducting the State Service Main Exam in April 2020 and the result of the Mains exam is expected to be released in June 2020. The Madhya Pradesh State Forest Services Mains exam will be held in March 2020. The exam dates of the other MPPSC Recruitment drives such as MPPSC Assistant Engineer, Scientific Officer, Medical Officer, Mining officer and other posts are mentioned in detail in the MPPSC Calendar including the notification release date and Interview schedule. The exam calendar will help the candidates to chalk out a propoer study plan and prepare for the exam accordingly.

Let's first have a look at the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 below:

MPPSC Calendar 2020-21

Let's now have a look at the frequently asked questions in relation to Madhya Pradesh PSC Exams:

How can I download MPPSC Exam Calendar 2020?

Candidates can download the exam calendar of MPPSC 2020 exam from the link mentioned below:

Free PDF Download MPPSC Calendar 2020-21

Is MPPSC Recruitment Exam held every year?

Yes, the Madhya Pradesh Commission conducts the MPPSC Recruitment exams for various posts annually.

What is the selection process for MPPSC State Civil Services Exam 2020?

Candidates need to appear for three-phased process to get recruitment in MP state services. These phases are Prelims exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

What is the MPPSC State Services Mains Exam Date 2020?

The MPPSC Mains exam will be held in the month of April 2020. The date will be revealed soon.