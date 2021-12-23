MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 Notification Released @mppsc.nic.in, Apply Online from 10 January onwards

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021- 22 Notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.nic.in . Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and How to Apply for MPPSC Forest Service Exam details here.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for Forest Service Exam 2021. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in from 10 January onwards. The last date for submitting the online applications is 9 February 2022. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their applications from 15 January to 11 February 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test (Prelims & Mains). The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 24 April 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 15 April 2022. A total of 63 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, 40 for Forest Ranger, and 15 for Project Manager.

The applicants can go through this article to check the online application procedure, important dates, qualifications, eligibility, and other details.

How to Apply for MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above exam through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in from 10 January to 9 February 2022. The candidates can check the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22’ flashing on the homepage. After reading the notification, the candidates are advised to click on the ‘click here apply’ tab. Then, the application form will be visible on the screen. Then, Fill up the application form carefully. Upload the image, signature and click on submit button. The candidates are advised to Download the MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 application form after final submission for future reference.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 10 January 2022

Last date for submission of application: 9 February 2022

Prelims Exam Date: 24 April 2022

Admit Card Release Date: 15 April 2022

Correction Dates: 15 Jan to 11 February 2022

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a graduate of a recognized University.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 Selection Criteria

There will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021-22 Application Fee