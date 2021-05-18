MPPSC MO Interview 2021 Date Announced for 727 Vacancies, Check Medical Officer Interview Admit Card Date Here

MPPSC MO Interview Schedule 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the interview for the post of Medical Officer against the advertisement number 01/2021.

According to the notice, the interview will commence from 1 June 2021 onwards and the shortlisted candidates will be able to download Medical Officer Interview Admit Card from 23 May 2021 onwards through mppsc.nic.in. The reporting time for the interview is 10.30 AM. All shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview prior to 1 hour of the interview.

All those who will appear for MPPSC Medical Officer Interview will have to follow the corona guidelines. The candidates will have to show an RTPCR Negative Report at the entry gate. Then, the candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam hall. The report should not be 3 days old. The candidates are advised to carry their own water bottle, sanitiser and mask.

The candidates will have to produce original documents at the time of document verification failing which their candidature can be cancelled. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download MPPSC Medical Officer Interview Admit Card through this article, once released on the official website. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 727 vacancies of Medical Officer.

Download MPPSC Medical Officer Interview Notice

Latest Government Jobs:

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for Junior and Senior Consultant Posts, Download NABARD Notification @nabcons.com

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 for Consultant & Translator Posts