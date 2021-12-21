MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update: Download Call Letter from Dec 27@mppsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notice regarding the interview admit card for Medical Officer Posts on its official website- mponline.gov.in. Check update here.

MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview admit card for Medical Officer Posts. Commission has uploaded the details interview Schedule which is scheduled from 10 January 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have applied for the Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 can download their Medical Officer Interview Admit Card from its official website- mponline.gov.in.

Candidates can download their MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 from 27 December 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Steps Here

Go to official website of MPPSC - www.mppsc.nic.in Go to the What's New/Information Section on the home page. Click on the link ‘ Medical Officer Examination 2021 (II) - Information of Interview Schedule ’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update. Download and save the same for your future reference.

According to the short notification released, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the Interview for Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 from 10 January 2022 to 03 February 2022. Commission is set to conduct the Interview for total 576 Medical Officer Posts.

Candidates who have applied for these Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 should note that they can download their Interview Admit Card from 27 December 2021 with the link given on the official website.



Candidates appearing in the interview round should note that they will have to ensure their presence sharply at 10.00 A.M. at the Commission office.

Candidates should note that they will have to present their COVID Vaccination certificate during the interview. You can check the detail MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021/Schedule Update with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021/Schedule Update



