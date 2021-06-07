MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 92 Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021through the official website from 17 June to 16 July 2021 on mppsc.nic.in.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 03/2021

MPPSC Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 17 June at 12 Noon

Last Date for Submitting Online Application –16 July 2021 till 12:00 AM

MPPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) - 92 Posts

MPPSC ADPO Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800+4200 Grade Pay

Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC ADPO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for MPPSC ADPO

Selection will be done on the basis of online exam.

How to Apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 17 June to 16 July 2021

