MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam Rescheduled due to COVID-19@mppsc.nic.in, Check New Date

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Postponed: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. Commission has decided to reschedule the State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 which was earlier to be held on 20 June 2021.

All such candidates who have to applied for the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)-mppsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Service Prelims 2021 now on 25 July 2021. Commission has rescheduled the prelims exam date due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.



The admit cards for the same will be published on the official website in due course of time. The candidates who enrolled themselves for the prelims exam will be able to download MPPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the MPPSC Prelims 2021 Postponement notice on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

