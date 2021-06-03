Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam Rescheduled due to COVID-19@mppsc.nic.in, Check New Date

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has rescheduled the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam on its official website-mppsc.nic.in. Check details.

Created On: Jun 3, 2021 09:31 IST
MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Rescheduled
MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Postponed: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. Commission has decided to reschedule the State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 which was earlier to be held on 20 June 2021.
 All such candidates who have to applied for the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)-mppsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Service Prelims 2021 now on 25 July 2021. Commission has rescheduled the prelims exam date due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. 


The admit cards for the same will be published on the official website in due course of time.  The candidates who enrolled themselves for the prelims exam will be able to download MPPSC State Service 2021 Prelims Admit Card through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the MPPSC Prelims 2021 Postponement notice on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam Rescheduled Notification

How to Download: MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Exam Rescheduled Notification

  • Visit to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission - mppsc.nic.in
  • Go to the Information section displaying on home page.
  • Click on the link Vigyapti Regarding Postponement of State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 Dated 02/06/2021 given on the homepage.
  • A new window will open where you will get the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Notice.
  • You can download MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 and save the same for future reference.
