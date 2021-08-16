MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: 721 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring for 700+ Assistant Professor. Details Here

MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the notification for the post of Assistant Professor on official website -mpsc.gov.in. Those candidates who are interested for MPSC Recruitment 2021 for Teaching Posts can submit MPSC Assistant Professor Application on or before 02 September 2021 on mpsconline.gov.in.

A total of 721 vacancies are notified under various departments such as General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Oto-RhinoLaryngology, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Paediatrics, Psychiatry, Tuberculosis & Chest Diseases, Anatomy, Pathology, RadioDiagnosis (Radiology), Radio-Therapy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Dermatology, Venerelogy and Leprosy, Forensic Medicine, Microbiology, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology, Pharmacology,Preventive and Social Medicine and I.C.C.U.

The candidates can check more details on such as educational qualification, experience, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details through the PDF below:

MPSC Assistant Professor Notification

MPSC Assistant Professor Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date for MPSC Assistant Professor Online Application Submission – 02 September 2021

MPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 721

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MD/DNB/MS

Experience:

3 years Junior Resident in a reconized permitted medical college in the concerned subject and one year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized permitted medical college.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply on online mode on official website https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ on or before 02 September 2021.