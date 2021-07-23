MPSC Mains Revised Result 2021 OUT @mpsc.gov.in for Forest Service and Engineering Services 2019 Exam

MPSC Forest Service and Engineering Services 2019 Mains Revised Result 2021 OUT at mpsc.gov.in. Check Roll Number Wise Select List, Cut Off Marks and other details here

MPPSC Mains Revised Mains Result 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the mains revised result for recruitment to the various posts in Forest Service and Engineering Services. All those who appeared in the Forest Service and Engineering Services Exam 2019 can check the revised result on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

The revised result and cut off of Forest Service and Engineering Services 2019 Exam have been uploaded to the official website in the form of a PDF. The candidates can go through the official website and download the result for future reference. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download MPSC Forest Service and Engineering Services 2019 Result.

As per the revised result, a total of 37 candidates have been shortlisted for interview on the basis of the revised result of MPSC Forest Service Mains 2019 and 7 candidates in the Engineering Services 2019 Exam.

How to download MPSC Mains Revised Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination- 2019- Revised Result and Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination- 2019- Revised Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download MPSC Mains Revised Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPSC Mains Revised Mains Result 2021 for Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination- 2019

Direct Link to Download MPSC Mains Revised Mains Result 2021 for Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination- 2019

