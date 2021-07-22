Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for Project Engineer, STA, and JTA Posts|Walk-In

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer, STA, and JTA in Civil Engineering department for various Projects related to Construction of Road, Tunnel & New Railway Line etc. executed by KRCL. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 27 to 29 July 2021.

NOTIFICATION NO.CO/P-R/4C/2021

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 27 to 29 July 2021

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer - 1 Post

STA - 5 Posts

JTA- 1 Post

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

STA - Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

JTA- Diploma/ Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized (AICTE) university

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Project Engineer (Kerala) - 45 years

Sr. Technical Assistant (Kerala)- 35 years

Sr. Technical Assistant (Nepal)- 35 years

Jr. Technical Assistant (Nepal) -30 years

Sr. Technical Assistant (Other Project) - 35 years

Download Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the Interview.

How to apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 27 July to 29 July at KR Vihar, Konkan Railway Executive Club, Sector40, Seawoods-West, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400706 along with the documents.

Candidates should carefully read the conditions mentioned in the instruction sheet attached and should report directly for walk in interview on the given date and time, with the enclosed application duly filled in, original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste etc.) and one set of attested copy of the same. Candidates are advised to refer to the provided hyperlinks for more details.

After preliminary screening of the applications submitted by the candidates in person, the eligible candidate(s) will only be interviewed. Candidates should come prepared to stay for minimum 2 days, if required, at their own cost. No train/bus fare/ TA/DA shall be payable by the Corporation. Applications should be completed and strictly as per the prescribed format.