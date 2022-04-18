MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Others @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

MPSC has invited online application for the 67 Scientific Officer and other post on its official website. Check MPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited application for various posts including Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director. There are total 67 positions are available in various departments out of which 33 are for Assistant Chemical Analyzer, 17 each for Assistant Director and Scientific Officer each. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 May 2022 at mpsc.gov.in.



Notification Details for MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022:

Important Dates for MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 May 2022

Vacancy Details for MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant Chemical Analyzer-33

Scientific Officer-17

Assistant Director-17

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Chemical Analyzer-Possess a post graduate degree at least in second class in any branch of Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry of a recognized University or an equivalent qualification;

Scientific Officer-Possess a degree and post graduate degree in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology at least in second class or possess Engineering degree in Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology at least in second class or any other qualification declared by the Government to be equivalent thereto;

Assistant Director-Possess Post Graduate Degree at least in second class, in any branch of Chemistry or Bio-chemistry or an equivalent qualification thereto;

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification and others for the above posts.



How to Apply for MPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of MPSC mpsconline.gov.in on or before 09 May 2022.