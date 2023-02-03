MPSC State Service Interview Date 2023 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Download Phase 4 Details Schedule

Maharashtra PSC has released the interview schedule for Phase 4 for State Services Main Examination on its official website- mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

MPSC State Service Phase 4 Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released on 03 February 2023 the interview schedule for Phase 4 for State Services Main Examination 2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for 4th Phase for State Services from 14 February 2023 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for 4th round of the interview for State Services Examination 2021 can download the MPSC State Service Phase 4 Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

However, you can download the MPSC State Service Phase 4 Interview Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the 4th phase for State Services Main Examination 2021 from 14 to 24 February 2023. Candidates can check the details including Interview Date and Time in accordance with the Roll Number on the official website.

Candidates will have to report for the interview round at the venue-Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Rajbhavan Complex, Baner Road, M.D.C. (YASHADA), PUNE 411 007.

You can download the MPSC State Service Phase 4 Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: MPSC State Service Phase 4 Interview Schedule 2023