MPSC State Service Mains Answer key 2020 2021 Released, Raise Objections if any till 3 January

MPSC SSE State Service Mains Answer key 2020 2021 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 15:32 IST
MPSC State Service Mains Answer key 2020-2021

MPSC State Service Answer key 2020-2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key for State Services Main Examination 2020 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the MPSC State Service Mains 2021 Exam can download their answer keys through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC State Service Mains Exam was conducted on 4 December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2021 followed by the easy steps given below. If any candidate has any doubt against the answer key, they may raise objections against the answer key till 3 January 2022.

How to download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key?

  • Visit the official site of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads ‘Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 - Announcement regarding First Answer Key’ flashing on the homepage.
  • Then PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key and save it for future reference.

The facility of raising the objections will be available till 3 January 2022. The candidates can raise objections in the prescribed format and submit the objections along with proof before the last date. If the objection will be correct, the application will be refunded.

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key (1)

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key (2)

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key (3)

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key (4)

MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key (5)

