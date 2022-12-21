MPSC State Service Interview Date 2022 Released at mpsc.gov.in: Download Phase I Schedule Here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022 (Phase ) on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022: The MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022 Phase I interview schedule has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Interview Schedule (Phase 1) for the State Services Main Examination 2021 from 27 December 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for State Services Main Examination 2021 can download the interview schedule through the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Interview for Phase I for the State Services will be held from 27 December to 30 December 2022.

Interview for a total of 152 candidates will be held in Phase I. Candidates qualified for the State Services Main Examination 2021 Interview round can check the Interview Date and Time available on the official website.

Selection for State Services exam is based on Prelims/Mains followed by Interview as per the selection process.

You can download the MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC State Services Interview Schedule 2020 Check Steps