MPSC Exam Date 2022: Subordinate & State Services Exam Date Announced @mpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

MPSC Exam Date 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the new dates for Subordinate Services Exam 2020 Mains and State Services Prelims 2021 Exam. The candidates who applied for MPSC Recruitment 2021 can download the exam schedule from the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.

According to the new update, the commission has scheduled Subordinate Services 2020 Mains Exam on 30 January 2022 instead of 21 January 2022 while the exam for State Services Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2022 instead of 2 January 2022. The commission will release the admit cards for the above-mentioned exams in due course of time. candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates are also advised to follow all covid-19 guidelines while appearing for the exam. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for regularly latest updates regarding the exam.

A total of 806 vacancies will be recruited through Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2020 while 290 vacancies will be recruited for Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination.

