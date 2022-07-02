MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2021 Released: Download From Here

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2021 has been released on mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the admit card for the Maharashtra Subordinate Service Mains Exam 2021. Candidates can download MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website of MPSC Online i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download MPSC Admit Card from the prescribed link:

The main examination for Combined Paper will be conducted by the Commission on 09 July 2022, MPSC Main Exam (PSI Paper II) on 17 July, MPSC Main Exam STI Paper 2 on 24 July 2022 and MPSC Main Exam ASO Paper 2 on 31 July 2022.

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card 2021 ?

In order to download the admit card, first visit the official site of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘ Download Admission Certificate’ Now, provide your registered mobile number or roll number and OTP MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2022

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had published a notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Examination 2021 in the month of October 2021 for a total of 666 vacancies. Online applications were invited from 29 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.

MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 February 2022.