MPSC Tax Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Check Group C Hall Ticket Download Link

MPSC Tax Assistant Hall Ticket 2023 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Tax Assistant on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 for Tax Assistant posts on 04 March 2023. Candidates applied for the Group C Tax Assistant Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Although, the direct link to download MPSC Tax Assistant Hall Ticket 2023 is available below.

According to the short notice released, MPSC will conduct the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Tax Assistant on 04 March 2023.

The Commission has uploaded the admit card downloading link for the above exam on its official website. To download the MPSC Tax Assistant Hall Ticket 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.

The short notice regarding the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 - Paper 2 Tax Assistant post is available on the official website.

You can download the MPSC Tax Assistant Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: MPSC Tax Assistant Hall Ticket 2023