MPSC Tentative Exam Date 2022-23 (Released) at mpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Schedule PDF Here

Maharashtra PSC has published the tentative exam schedule for major exams on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Tentative Exam Schedule 2022-23: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the details tentative exam schedule for major exams to be conducted by the Commission during 2022-23. Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for different exams including Forest Service Mains Exam 2022, State Engineering Service 2022, Agricultural Services 2022, Motor Vehicle Inspector and others can download the MPSC Tentative Exam Schedule 2022-23 from the official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the details time table for the Competitive Examination 2022 for all the major exams which are scheduled in 2022-23. Commission has also released the current status of all the major exams to be conducted by MPSC till October 2022 on its official website.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the State Forest Service Mains Exam 2022 on 18 March 2023. The Maharashtra Civil Engineering Service Mains Exam will be held on 25 March 2023.

The Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Service Mains Exam will be held on 02 April 2023 whereas the same for Mechanical Engineering Service will be conducted on 09 April 2022.

