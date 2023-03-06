MPPEB Admit Card 2023 Out For Patwari & Other Post @peb.mp.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board (MPSEB Earlier MPPEB) has released the Admit Card for Patwari & others on its official website-peb.mp.gov.in. Download PDF.

Direct Link To Download: MPPEB Patwari & Other Post Admit Card 2023





Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link on the official website. You are advised to download and take printout of the Test Admit Card to enter in the Examination Centre. You will have to compulsorily paste the self attested photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card and produce the same during the examination for Patwari and others posts.

According to the notification released for Patwari and other posts, MPPEB will be conducting the written exam from 15 March 2023 onwards.

MPPEB Patwari & Other Post Exam 2023: Details

Event Details Name of Posts Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other Post Details Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Direct 3225 Samvida 80 Backlog 250 Salary Rs. 5200- 20200/- (Grade Pay 2100/-) Exam Date 15 March 2023

How to Download MPPEB Patwari & Other Post Admit Card 2023