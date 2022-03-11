JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Varg 3 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Question Paper PDF, Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff

MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Check exam analysis of the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) being held from 5th to 26th March 2022. Check Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 Cut-off marks.

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 15:55 IST
MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis
MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis

MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level (1st to 5th Classes) from 5th to 26th March 2022. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th.  Let’s look at the exam analysis of January 2022 Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dates Shift-wise:

MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 Exam is held by MPPEB for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 1st to Class 5th in various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. MPPEB is conducting MPTET 2021-22 Exam in offline mode. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers. There are 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each. Let’s look at the MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis:

MPTET Paper: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions of 1 Mark each

Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts

Language I (compulsory)

30

Easy

(24 to 25)

Language II (compulsory)

30

Easy to Moderate

(23 to 24)

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

Moderate

 (22 to 24)

Environmental Studies

30

Moderate

(21 to 22)

Mathematics

30

Easy to Moderate

(23 to 24)

Total

150

 Easy to Moderate (110 to 115)

Lets’ Look at the topics that came in MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Question Paper:

Child Development & Pedagogy

Topic

Questions Asked

Piaget

1-2

Vygotsky

2

Gardner

1-2

Watson

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

Intelligence

1-2

Disability

1-2

Good Attempt

22-24

English (Language I/II)

Topic

Questions Asked (as 1st language)

Questions Asked (as 2nd language)

Reading Comprehension

One Passage 5-6 Questions:

Synonym, Antonym, Part of Speech, Adverb, Noun, Fill in Blank.

Two Passages

Poem

One Poem 5-6 Questions

English Pedagogy

15 Questions

15 Questions

Good Attempt

24-25

23-24

Hindi (Language I/II)

Topic

Questions Asked (as 1st language)

Questions Asked (as 2nd language)

Reading Comprehension

One Passage : 5-6 Questions:

समास, विलोम शब्द, संधि, प्रत्यय.

Two Passages

Poem

One Poem by Nirala

5-6 Questions

Hindi Pedagogy

15 Questions:

Learning Theory

15 Questions

Good Attempt

24-25

23-24

Mathematics

Topic

Questions Asked

Divisibility

1-2

Fraction

2

Percentage

3

Area

1-2

Volume

1-2

Profit and Loss

1-2

Ratio

1-2

Number System

3

Pedagogy (Fact Based)

15

Good Attempt

23-24

Environmental Studies

Topic

Questions Asked

Lens (farsightedness)

2

Scattering of Light (prism)

2

Rubber (polymer and monomer)

1-2

Sericulture

1-2

Family

1-2

Shelter (Igloo)

1-2

Characteristic of good Plastic

1-2

Lactose

1-2

Galaxy

1-2

Scurvy (Vitamin C)

1-2

Proteins

1

Pedagogy

15

Good Attempt

21-22

MPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum qualifying cut off for MP TET exam category-wise is given below:

Category

Qualifying Percentage

MPTET Passing Marks

MPTET Validity

General

60%

90 out of 150

2 Years

OBC/SC/ST

50%

75 out of 150

MPTET 2022 Answer Key

MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

MPTET 2022 Result

The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of MPTET 2022 Exam?

Easy To Moderate

Q2. What are the Good Attempts in MPTET 2022 Exam?

110 to 115 Questions

Q3. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks in MPTET 2022 Exam

General - 60% (90 out of 150); OBC/SC/ST - 50% (75 out of 150)

Q4. Is there any negative marking for wrong answers in MPTET 2022 Exam?

There is no negative marking for the wrong answers

Q5. What are the Exam Dates of Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2022 Exam?

5th to 26th March 2022
Next
