MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Varg 3 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Question Paper PDF, Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff

MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level (1st to 5th Classes) from 5th to 26th March 2022. MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1st to Class 12th. Let’s look at the exam analysis of January 2022 Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dates Shift-wise:
MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
MP Samvida Shikshak Varg 3 Exam is held by MPPEB for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 1st to Class 5th in various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. MPPEB is conducting MPTET 2021-22 Exam in offline mode. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers. There are 150 questions under 5 sections (30 Questions in each Section) of 1 mark each. Let’s look at the MPTET 2022 Exam Analysis:
|
MPTET Paper: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions of 1 Mark each
|
Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
Easy
(24 to 25)
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
(23 to 24)
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
Moderate
(22 to 24)
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
Moderate
(21 to 22)
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
(23 to 24)
|
Total
|
150
|
Easy to Moderate (110 to 115)
Lets’ Look at the topics that came in MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Question Paper:
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Piaget
|
1-2
|
Vygotsky
|
2
|
Gardner
|
1-2
|
Watson
|
1-2
|
Inclusive Education
|
1-2
|
Intelligence
|
1-2
|
Disability
|
1-2
|
Good Attempt
|
22-24
|
English (Language I/II)
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked (as 1st language)
|
Questions Asked (as 2nd language)
|
Reading Comprehension
|
One Passage 5-6 Questions:
Synonym, Antonym, Part of Speech, Adverb, Noun, Fill in Blank.
|
Two Passages
|
Poem
|
One Poem 5-6 Questions
|
–
|
English Pedagogy
|
15 Questions
|
15 Questions
|
Good Attempt
|
24-25
|
23-24
|
Hindi (Language I/II)
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked (as 1st language)
|
Questions Asked (as 2nd language)
|
Reading Comprehension
|
One Passage : 5-6 Questions:
समास, विलोम शब्द, संधि, प्रत्यय.
|
Two Passages
|
Poem
|
One Poem by Nirala
5-6 Questions
|
–
|
Hindi Pedagogy
|
15 Questions:
Learning Theory
|
15 Questions
|
Good Attempt
|
24-25
|
23-24
|
Mathematics
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Divisibility
|
1-2
|
Fraction
|
2
|
Percentage
|
3
|
Area
|
1-2
|
Volume
|
1-2
|
Profit and Loss
|
1-2
|
Ratio
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
3
|
Pedagogy (Fact Based)
|
15
|
Good Attempt
|
23-24
|
Environmental Studies
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Lens (farsightedness)
|
2
|
Scattering of Light (prism)
|
2
|
Rubber (polymer and monomer)
|
1-2
|
Sericulture
|
1-2
|
Family
|
1-2
|
Shelter (Igloo)
|
1-2
|
Characteristic of good Plastic
|
1-2
|
Lactose
|
1-2
|
Galaxy
|
1-2
|
Scurvy (Vitamin C)
|
1-2
|
Proteins
|
1
|
Pedagogy
|
15
|
Good Attempt
|
21-22
MPTET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Minimum qualifying cut off for MP TET exam category-wise is given below:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
|
MPTET Passing Marks
|
MPTET Validity
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
2 Years
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
50%
|
75 out of 150
MPTET 2022 Answer Key
MPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of MPPEB i.e., peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.
MPTET 2022 Result
The result for MPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the MPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.