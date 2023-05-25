MRPL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 50 Non-Management Cadre Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MRPL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Schedule ‘A’ Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise and subsidiary of ONGC limited has invited online applications for the 50 Non-Management Cadre posts. The registration process for these posts started on May 24 and will conclude on June 16, 2023. The last date for receipt of hard copy of application by speed post/courier is June 20, 2023.



Under the MRPL recruitment drive, a total of 50 vacant seats will be filled for various discipline/position including Chemical, Electrical , Mechanical, Chemistry, Draftsman and Secretary.

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Opening date of online application: May 22, 2023

Closing date of application: June 16, 2023

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application: June 20, 2023





MRPL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Discipline wise Non-Management Cadre Post

Chemical-19

Electrical-05

Mechanical-19

Chemistry-01

Draftsman-01

Secretary-05



MRPL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Chemical-Three years Diploma in Chemical Engineering or Technology/ Diploma in Petrochemical Engineering or Technology / Diploma in Polymer Engineering or Technology/ Diploma in Refinery Engineering or Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD category.

Electrical-Three years Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/ PwBD category.

Mechanical-Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD category

Chemistry-Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Chemistry with Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Applied Chemistry as principal subject with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

Draftsman-Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate and course completion certificate in AUTOCAD software.

Secretary-Three years diploma in Commercial Practice with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PwBD category.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



MRPL Recruitment 2023: Upper age limit as on 20/06/2023

UR/EWS- 28 years

OBC(NCL)- 31 years

SC/ST- 33 years

PwBD (UR/EWS)-38 years

PwBD [OBC(NCL)]-41 years

PwBD (SC/ST)-43 years

MRPL Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay/Probation/Emoluments

Candidates selected will be placed on probation for a period of One year in the scale of pay of Rs. 25000-86400. In addition to basic pay, the candidates will be eligible for other allowances applicable to them as per the rules of the Company.

Selection Process

Selection process for these posts will consist of a written test followed by skill test (if required by MRPL), Physical Test (if required by MRPL) and Document Scrutiny.



MRPL Recruitment 2023 PDF





MRPL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers

Step 2: Register your email id and mobile number in the online portal.

Step 3: Click on “Advt.No.88/2023: Recruitment in Non Management Cadre”.

Step 4: After generating Login ID and Password, click on “Sign In” for logging in to apply for the suitable post.

Step 5: Now furnish particulars/details pertaining to educational qualifications, caste etc. and such other information in the online application form.

Step 6: Upon submission of particulars (Step 2), the online system will generate an Application ID which will be sent to the candidate through email/SMS.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.