MRPL Result 2021 Out @mrpl.co.in: Download DV Call Letter for Technical Assistant Trainee and Other Posts Here
MRPL Result 2021 Download PDF: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has released the result of written exam for the post of Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation), Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical, Draftsman Trainee, Junior Chemist Trainee, Trainee Assistant (Finance), Trainee Assistant (Materials), Trainee Assistant, Trainee Assistant Hindi and Security Inspector. Candidates, who appeared in MRPL Exam on 21 February 2021, can download MRPL Trainee Result from the official website -mrpl.co.in.
MRPL Result Link is given below. The candidates can download MRPL Technical Assistant Trainee Result and Other, directly, through the link below:
Shortlisted candidates will now appear for DV Round. MRPL DV is scheduled to be held from 13 May as follow:
- Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation) -13 May 2021
- Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical) - 15 May 2021
- Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical) - 17, 18, 19 May 2021
- Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical), Draftsman Trainee, Junior Chemist Trainee - 20 May 2021
- Trainee Assistant(Finance), Trainee Assistant (Materials), Trainee Assistant, Trainee Assistant Hindi, Security Inspector - 21 May 2021
Shortlisted candidates can download MRPL DV Admit Card through the link below:
How to Download MRPL Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of MRPL -mrpl.co.in.
- Click on ‘Career’ section given under ‘Menu’ Bard at the right corner of the page
- Now, click on the link - ‘Advt.No. 78/2019: List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for document verification(DV) for various posts notified vide Advt.No.78/2019- Uploaded on 15th April 2021’
- A new window will open, click on ‘Click Here’ given under ‘List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for document verification(DV) for various posts notified vide Advt.No.78/2019’
- Download MRPL Result PDF
- Check MRPL DV schedule for selected candidates