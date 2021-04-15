MRPL Result 2021 Out @mrpl.co.in: Download DV Call Letter for Technical Assistant Trainee and Other Posts Here

MRPL Result 2021 Download PDF: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has released the result of written exam for the post of Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation), Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical, Draftsman Trainee, Junior Chemist Trainee, Trainee Assistant (Finance), Trainee Assistant (Materials), Trainee Assistant, Trainee Assistant Hindi and Security Inspector. Candidates, who appeared in MRPL Exam on 21 February 2021, can download MRPL Trainee Result from the official website -mrpl.co.in.

MRPL Result Link is given below. The candidates can download MRPL Technical Assistant Trainee Result and Other, directly, through the link below:

MRPL Result Download Link PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for DV Round. MRPL DV is scheduled to be held from 13 May as follow:

Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation) -13 May 2021 Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical) - 15 May 2021 Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical) - 17, 18, 19 May 2021 Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical), Draftsman Trainee, Junior Chemist Trainee - 20 May 2021 Trainee Assistant(Finance), Trainee Assistant (Materials), Trainee Assistant, Trainee Assistant Hindi, Security Inspector - 21 May 2021

Shortlisted candidates can download MRPL DV Admit Card through the link below:

MRPL DV Admit Card

How to Download MRPL Result 2021 ?