MRVC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Engineer Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) under Ministry of Railway is recruiting for the Project Engineer posts. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary and more.

MRVC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), a public sector undertaking of Govt of India under Ministry of Railway has published recruitment notification for the Project Engineer – Civil in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on September 25th to 29th, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have a Graduate in Civil Engineering having age limit should not exceed 30 years. You can get all the details regarding the MRVC recruitment drive here including eligibility, how to apply, salary, age limit and others.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

MRVC will conduct the walk-in-interview from September 25th to 29th, 2023 and you can appear on any date according to your convenience. As per the selection process, after preliminary screening of the applicants submitted by the candidates in person, the eligible person will be interviewed.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 20 positions available for the Project Engineer – Civil posts.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate in Civil Engineering or equivalent with not less than 60 percent from recognised university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

(as of the date of issue of vacancy notification)

The upper age should not exceed 30 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Emoluments

Pay scale: Equivalent to IDA E-1 Grade/Rs. 40000-140000

Basic Pay-Rs. 40,000

Check the notification link for details of the Gratuity/Leave/Allowance and others.

MRVC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply Online for MRVC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear with the application form in the prescribed format given in the notification for the walk-in-interview from September 25th to 29th, 2023. Applying candidates should note that they can appear on any date according to their convenience. After the preliminary screening, the eligible person will be interviewed.