Maharashtra MSCE Pune Deled Result 2023 OUT on deledexam.in: Download Marks Here

Maharashtra MSCE Pune Deled Result 2023 has been released by the Maharashtra State Examination Council at mscepune.in and deledexam.in. Students who appeared in the exam can check the direct Link to download Maharashtra Deled Marks and check marksheet details in this article below.

MSCE Pune De.El.Ed Result 2023: Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune has uploaded the marks of the exam conducted for the Maharashtra Diploma in Elementary Education 1st and 2nd Year on its official website i.e. deledexam.in and mscepune.in. Candidates can download D.El.Ed Result by visiting the website of the council. The result has been released for D.El.Ed. First / Second Year Result July 2023.

MSCE Pune Deled Result Link 2023

The students are required to use their seat number on the login portal. They have to download the MSCE Deled 1st 2nd Year Marksheet 2023 through the website. The direct download link to check Maharashtra Deled Result is provided here.

MSCE Pune Deled Result Download Here

mscepune.in 1st 2nd Year Result 2023

The important details related to the result and exam are provided in the table below:

Name of Exam Aujthority Maharashtra State Council of Examination Course Diploma in Elementary Education Exam mode Offline Exam date 20 to 28 July 2023 MSCE Deled Result Date 2023 14 September 2023 MH 1st Year 2nd Year Deled Result 2023 mode Online Result status Released Details needed Seat number Minimum marks 40% Website mscepune.in deledexam.in

MSCE Deled 1st 2nd Year Marksheet 2023

The council is releasing the mark sheet of the students consisting of the name of the organization, course details, year, academic session, student name, parents name, roll number, application number, practical marks, theory marks, total marks obtained, result status and percentage of the marks obtained.

How To Check MSCE Deled Result 2023 From the Official Website

The candidates can check the steps to check the score card of Maha D.El.Ed Score through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Open the website mscepune.in and go to ‘D.El.Ed. Exam Portal' given under 'About Department' section

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result July-2023’

Step 3: A login link will be opened where you are required to enter the seat number.

Step 4: Now, View your scores and save the mark sheet

Step 5: Take the hard copy of the same for future use and keep it safe.

MSCE Punne Deled Result Re-evaluation 2023

Students who are unsatisfied with the scores can apply for the revaluation of marks. The details regarding the re-evaluation will be announced in due course of time. The students will be required to submit the pay as set by the council.