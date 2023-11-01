MUHS Result 2023 OUT at muhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

MUHS Result 2023 OUT: Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like MBBS, B.Pharm, and BDS on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

MUHS Result 2023: Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG and PG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, B.Sc. (Nursing), and BDS. Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- muhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Maharashtra University of Health Science results 2023, the students need to enter their seat number.

MUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Maharashtra University of Health Science released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MUHS results on the official exam portal of the University- muhs.ac.in.

Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Maharashtra University of Health Science Results 2023?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MUHS results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - muhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ section

Step 3: Select and click on UG/PG Results Summer-2023.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in the details and enter your seat number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check MUHS Results 2023

Check here the direct link for MUHS results for various examinations.

Course Result Links UG Results Summer-2023 Click here PG Results Summer-2023 Click here

Maharashtra University of Health Science : Highlights

Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) is located in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).