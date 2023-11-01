MUHS Result 2023 OUT at muhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

MUHS Result 2023: Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG and PG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, B.Sc. (Nursing), and BDS. Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- muhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Maharashtra University of Health Science results 2023, the students need to enter their seat number.
As per the latest update, Maharashtra University of Health Science released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MUHS results on the official exam portal of the University- muhs.ac.in.
|
How to Check Maharashtra University of Health Science Results 2023?
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MUHS results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - muhs.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ section
Step 3: Select and click on UG/PG Results Summer-2023.
Step 4: Select your course and click on it.
Step 5: Fill in the details and enter your seat number
Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check MUHS Results 2023
Check here the direct link for MUHS results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
UG Results Summer-2023
|
PG Results Summer-2023
Maharashtra University of Health Science: Highlights
Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) is located in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
|
University Name
|
Maharashtra University of Health Science
|
Established
|
1998
|
Location
|
Nashik, Maharashtra
|
MUHS Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed