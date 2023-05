Mumbai Result 2023 at mumbaipolice.gov.in: Download Constable Driver PDF Here

Mumbai Result 2023 has been released at mumbaipolice.gov.in. Candidates can download Driver and Constable Selection List PDF from here.

Mumbai Result 2023: Mumbai Police has released the result for Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2021 on its official website (mumbaipolice.gov.in). The candidates can download Mumbai Police Constable Selection List PDF by visiting the website of the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police Constable Exam was conducted on 7th May 2023 and the Mumbai Police Constable Driver Exam was conducted on 14th May 2023. . This recruitment is being done for 18331 posts.

Mumbai Police Constable Result Download Links

The candidates can download the interim waiting list, interim selection list and mark sheet objections from the table given below.

Recruitment for Post Info PDF Download Here Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment- 2021 Interim Waiting List Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment- 2021 Interim Selection List Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment- 2021 Interim Waiting List Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment- 2021 Interim Selection List Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2021 Regarding Mark Sheet Objections Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Regarding Mark Sheet Objections Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment - 2021 Download Here Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment-2021 - List of Candidates Qualified for Written Exam Mumbai Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment-2021 Download Here

Mumbai Police Constable Result 2023 – Overview