NABARD Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Assistant Manager Posts for NABFOUNDATION

NABARD Recruitment 2020: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Manager on contractual basis at its Head Office, Mumbai for NABFOUNDATION. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NABARD AM Recruitment on or before 07 September 2020.

NABFOUNDATION, a Subsidiary of NABARD is registered as a Section 8 company, fully owned by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), India’s apex level institution in the field of rural development

NABARD Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 07 September 2020

NABARD Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager – Development

NABARD Assistant Manager Salary:

Candidate will be paid consolidated remuneration of Rs. 80,000 -1,00,000 per month (all inclusive)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A Masters in Social Work (MSW)/MA in Development Studies/Rural Development from a reputed institution (such as TISS/XLRI/IRMA etc).

Minimum 5 years of field level experience in project formulation in the social sector, preferably in reputed and relevant NBFCs/ large sized NGOs/ civil society organizations/ Start-Ups or any other type of organizations in the development sector.

Age Limit:

30 Years to 50 Years

Selection Process for NABARD Assistant Manager Posts

The candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:10 on the basis of qualification, experience, etc. The Roll Nos. of candidates shortlisted for interview & subsequent selection shall be published on Bank’s website viz. www.nabard.org.

How to Apply for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates may send their CV along with application to careers.nabfoundation@gmail.com. Last date for receipt of applications is 07 September 2020.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

NABARD Website