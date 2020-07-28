NABARD Office Attendant LPT & DV 2020 Details Released @nabard.org, Check Details Here

NABARD Office Attendant LPT & DV 2020 Details: National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the details of Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Document Verification (DV) on its official website i.e. nabard.org. As per the notice released by NABARD, all those candidates who have qualified in the NABARD Office Attendant Mains Exam can appear for NABARD Office Attendant LPT, except the candidates who have passed the official language of the State in class 10th or 12th. They can send scanned copies of 12th class and 10th class Mark-sheet and certificate in single pdf format to our email: recruitment@nabard.org on or before 03 August 2020

The notification reads, "Please refer to the advertisement No.05/Office Attendant/201 9-20 dated 25 December 2019 published on our website www.nabard.ord. On the basis of performance of the candidates in the Main Online Examination, Regional Office-wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted Select & Waitlist candidates was published on our website on 25 July 2020.

As per para V (Selection Procedure) of the advertisement referred to above, all provisionally selected and wait-listed candidates will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), except the candidates who have passed the official language of the State in class 10th or 12th. The test shall be of qualifying nature and only those candidates who qualify in the said test shall be appointed in the Bank.

In this connection, it is advised that candidates may send scanned copies of Class 10th or 12th Mark-sheet and certificate in single pdf format to our email: recruitment@nabard.org positively by 03rd August 2020 failing which candidates will be required to appear in the Language Proficiency Test (LPT)".

The final selection will be done on the basis of Bio-Metric Verification, Language Proficiency Test, Medical Exam and Document Verification.

NABARD Office Attendant LPT & DV Notice PDF