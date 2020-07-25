NABARD Office Attendant Mains Result 2020 out @nabard.org, Check Select List & Waiting List Here

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Result 2020: National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released NABARD Office Attendant Mains Result 2020 on its website. All those who appeared in the NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 Exam can check the select list and waitlist on the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Mains 2020 was conducted on 14 March 2020 to recruit 73 vacancies of Office Attendant in Group C Subordinate Service. The recruitment board has now released the select and waitlist on its website. Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

All provisionally selected and waitlisted candidates will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test, except the candidates who have passed the language in class 10th or 12th. The test shall be of qualifying nature and only those candidates who qualify in the said exam will be appointed in the bank.

The final list will be prepared on the basis of biometric verification, language proficiency test, medical exam and document verification. Candidates who will not be present in the certificates/document verification will not be considered for appointment. The decision of the bank in all matters pertaining to the selection process shall be final and binding.

Download NABARD Office Attendant Mains Result 2020 (Select List)

Download NABARD Office Attendant Mains Result 2020 (Wait List)

