NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Notification Expected Soon for Assistant Manager and Grade B Manager Posts @nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is soon expected to release the notification for 162 Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ and Manager in Grade ‘B’ on nabard.org. Details Here

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ and Manager in Grade ‘B’ on its website -nabard.org. As per the reports, a short notification is being circulating for a total of 162 vacancies. However, the official notification is not yet released. Candidates are advised to wait until the notification is published on the official website.

As per reports, NABARD Grade A Online Application will start from 17 July 2021 on official website. The last date for NABARD Assistant Manager Registration will end on 07 August 2021. Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post.

Candidates can check more details on NABARD Grade A Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection process and other on the basis of previous year recruitment.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 17 July 2021 (expected)

Last Date for Submitting Online Application 07 August 2021 (expected)

ABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Date - to be released

NABARD Manager Grade B Exam Date - to be released

NABARD Grade A Vacancy Details (expected)

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – 148 Posts

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) – 5 Posts

Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol and Security Service) – 2 Posts

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) – 7 Posts

NABARD Grade A Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) – Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

NABARD Grade A Age Limit:

Grade A - 21 to 30 Years

Selection Process for NABARD Grade A Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Interview

How to Apply for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.nabard.org 17 May to 07 August 2019.