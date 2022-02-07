Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank (NNSB) Recruitment 2022 for Officer and Other Posts

Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd is hiring 29 Branch Manager, Officer, Officer at Data Centre, Data Base administration & Networking Engineer. Details Here.

NNSB Recruitment 2022: Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd has published a notification for recruitment for the positions of Branch Manager, Officer, Officer at Data Centre, Data Base administration & Networking Engineer on its website (nnsbank.co.in).

Candidates can apply offline and submit application on or before 15 February 2022.

NNSB Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 February 2022

NNSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

Branch Manager - 10

Officer - 15

Officer at Data Centre - 02

Data Base Administration - 01

Networking Engineer - 01

Eligibility Criteria for NNSB Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Branch Manager - Graduate with minimum 50% marksGraduate with minimum 50% marks and Minimum 10 Years in Banking, of which minimum 5 Years as Branch Manager/ Officiating Branch Head.

Officer - Graduate with minimum 45 % marks and minimum 5 Years in Banking, of which minimum 3 Years as Officer in Retail Banking in a Cooperative Bank

Officer at Data Centre - B.E/ MCA/ B. Sc. (Computer Science/ I.T)/ with minimum 50 % marks and Minimum 5 Years.

Data Base Administration - B.E. (Computer Science, Information Technology/ Computer Science)/ MCA/ B. Sc. OR M Sc. (Computer Science/ I.T)/ with minimum 50 % marks and Working in any Data Base or DR site for not less than 5 years.

Networking Engineer - B.E. (Computer Science, Information Technology/ Computer Science)/ MCA/ with minimum 50 % marks with CCNA and minimum of 3 years in networking management environment.

Age Limit:

40 years

How to Apply for NNSB Officer and Other Posts Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications should be addressed to “NAGPUR NAGRIK SAHAKARI BANK LTD., NAGPUR 79, Dr. Ambedkar Sq., Central Avenue, Nagpur – 440008” on or before 15 February 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-