Nainital Bank Admit Card 2022 for Clerk and MT (Out): Download Link Here, Exam on 20 March

Nainital Bank Admit Card 2022 for Clerk and MT Posts has been released at nainitalbank.co.in. Candidates can check Download Link, Steps to Download the call letter and Other Details below.

Nainital Bank Admit Card 2022 for Clerk and MT: Nainital Bank is conducting the online exam for hiring applicants for Clerk and Management Trainee on 20 March 2022 (Sunday). If you are appearing in Nainital Bank Exam, then you are required to download Nainital Bank MT Admit Card and Nainital Bank Clerk Admit Card through online mode from the official website of the bank (nainitalbank.co.in) or directly through the Nainital Bank Admit Card Link available below:

It is mandatory to bring the admit card along with the original and a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer/Calid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhar card/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card, photographs at the exam centre.

They are also required to paste a recent photograph on the call letter.

How to Download Nainital Bank Admit Card 2022 ?

First, visit the Nainital Bank Website and go to ‘Recruitment’ Page

Secondly, click on ‘Click here for Live URL for downloading call letters’

Thirdly, enter registration details such as registration number or roll number and date of birth or password

Fourthly, Download Nainital Bank Call Letter

Nainital Bank Exam Centres:

Haldwani, Distt. Nainital (Uttarakhand) Dehradun (Uttarakhand) Roorkee (Uttarakhand) Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Jaipur (Rajasthan) Delhi / NCR Ambala (Haryana)

Nainital Bank Exam Pattern

Subject - Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking), Computer Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude.

Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking), Computer Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude. Number of Questions - 200 (Each section will have 40 questions)

- 200 (Each section will have 40 questions) Marks - 200 Marks (Each section will have 40 marks)

- 200 Marks (Each section will have 40 marks) Time - 2 hours and 25 minutes

Nainital Bank Interview 2022

The successful candidates in the written test will be called for an interview.

Nainital Bank has published a notification for recruitment to the post of 100 Clerk and MT Posts.