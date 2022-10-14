Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 for MT Posts, Apply Online @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank is hiring for Management Trainee Posts. Candidates can check vacancy, salary, eligibility and other details here.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank is looking to recruit Management Trainees (MTs). Graduates and Post Graduates can submit their applications online at nainitalbank.co.in. Nainital Bank MT Registration Link is available till 25 October 2022.

Candidates will be called for an online exam and interview. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for the assignment. More details on Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022 such as age limit, selection process, and vacancies are given below.

Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Download

Nainital Bank Vacancy Details

Management Trainees (MTs) - 40 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University.

Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Age Limit:

21 to 33 years

Nainital Bank MT Salary:

Rs. 30,000

Nainital Bank Selection Process

The selection will be called for:

Online Exam - 200 Questions of 200 Marks Interview

How to Apply for Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022 ?



Go to the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id Now, upload Photo & Signature Fill other details Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-