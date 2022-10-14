Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 for MT Posts, Apply Online @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank is looking to recruit Management Trainees (MTs). Graduates and Post Graduates can submit their applications online at nainitalbank.co.in. Nainital Bank MT Registration Link is available till 25 October 2022.
Candidates will be called for an online exam and interview. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for the assignment. More details on Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022 such as age limit, selection process, and vacancies are given below.
Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Download
Nainital Bank Vacancy Details
Management Trainees (MTs) - 40 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University.
- Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.
Age Limit:
21 to 33 years
Nainital Bank MT Salary:
Rs. 30,000
Nainital Bank Selection Process
The selection will be called for:
- Online Exam - 200 Questions of 200 Marks
- Interview
How to Apply for Nainital Bank MT Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in click on the option "APPLY ONLINE"
- Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id
- Now, upload Photo & Signature
- Fill other details
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button.
Application Fee:
Rs. 1000/-