Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for Officer Posts @nainitalbank.co.in, Selection through Interview

Nainital Bank is hiring Marketing Officers in Officers’ Grade/ Scale- I. Candidates can submit their applications on or before 01 August 2022. Check Details Here.

Nanital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Nanital Bank, Private Sector Scheduled Commercial Bank, is offering jobs for Marketing Officer Posts under Officers' Grade/ Scale I. Applications are invited via offline mode. Candidates possessing the required eligibility can apply offline and submit their application much before the last date i.e. before 01 August 2022.

Regular Graduates/Post Graduate are eligible to apply for this opportunity. They can check the more details regarding the recruitment below:

Nainital Bank Officer Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Offline Application - 01 August 2022

Nainital Bank Officer Vacancy Details

Marketing Officers in Officers’ Grade/ Scale- I

Eligibility Criteria for Nainital Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized University and Regular, full time MBA (Marketing) from a recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or Full time 2 years PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Nainital Bank Officer Age Limit:

25 to 32 years

Nainital Bank Officer Salary:

Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

Selection Process for Nainital Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be made on the basis of the interview. Bank may also conduct written examinations of the applicants to shortlist the candidates for Personal Interviews, depending upon the number of applications.

How to Apply for Nainital Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can fill up their application in the prescribed format and send the filled application to the Vice President (HRM) of The Nainital Bank Limited Head Office, Seven Oaks, Mallital, Nainital- 263001 (Uttarakhand) in a sealed envelope mentioning ‘Application for the post of Marketing Officer in Grade/ Scale- I’, only through registered/ speed.