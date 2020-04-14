NALCO Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for Submission for Management Trainee Posts, Apply @nalcoindia.com

NALCO Recruitment 2020: National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has extended the last date of submission of Hard Copy of recruitment application for the recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee (Finance) and Asst. Manager(Finance). All such candidates willing to apply for Management Trainee (Finance) and Asst. Manager (Finance) posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of NALCO-nalcoindia.com.



National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has released the notification indicting about the extension of last date for receipt of hardcopies of recruitment application for Management Trainee Finance and Asst. Manager Finance Posts.

Short Notification says," In view of the present circumstances owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the last date for receipt of hard copies of application of candidates already applied for the post of Management Trainee(Finance) and Asst. Manager(Finance) vide advertisement No.10200101 Dtd.19.02.2020 is extended up to 02.05.2020. However, all other terms and conditions of the advertisement including eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification etc. for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged."

Direct Link for NALCO Recruitment 2020 for MT Posts Last Date Extended





NALCO Recruitment 2020 for MT Posts Last Date Extended: Download Process

Visit the official website of NALCO i.e- nalcoindia.com.

Visit to the Recent Notices Section available on the home page.

Click on the link EXTENSION OF LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF HARDCOPIES OF RECRUITMENT APPLICATION FOR MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(FINANCE) AND ASST. MANAGER(FINANCE) displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.



Candidates should visit on the official website of National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Management Trainee (Finance) and Asst. Manager (Finance) posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.