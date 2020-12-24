National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) Recruitment 2021 for Officer Grade A and Officer Grade B Posts, Apply Online @npstrust.org.in

NPST Recruitment 2020: National Pension System Trust (NPST), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager) across different streams on direct recruitment basis on its official website -npstrust.org.in. Online applications will be invited for NPST Officer Recruitment from 30 December 2020.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPS Trust Officer Recruitment on or before 29 January 2021 on NPST official website -npstrust.org.in. Successful applicants will be called to appear for NPSC Officer Online Exam 2021.

Candidates can check more details on NPS Trust Officer Grade A and B through the article below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 30 December 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 29 January 2021

NPS Trust Officer Grade A Admit Card Date - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS.

NPS Trust Officer Grade A Phase I (Online Exam) Date - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS.

NPS Trust Officer Grade A Phase II (Group Discussion&Interview) Date - Information about this will be intimated to candidates successful in On-Line Examination by E-mail/Post and will be hosted on the website of NPS Trust at npstrust.org.in

NPS Trust Officer Grade B Admit Card Date - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS.

NPS Trust Officer Grade B Phase I (Online Exam) Date - Will be intimated by E-mail/SMS.

NPS Trust Officer Grade B Phase II (Online Exam) Date - Information about this will be hosted on the website of NPS Trust at npstrust.org.in

NPS Trust Officer Grade B Phase III (Interview) Date - Information about this will be intimated to candidates successful in On-Line Examination by E-mail/Post and will be hosted on the website of NPS Trust at npstrust.org.in

NPS Trust Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)

General - 9 Posts

Officer Grade B (Manager)

General - 4 Posts

IT - 1 Post

NPS Trust Officer Salary:

Officer Grade B (Manager) -Rs.35150-1750(9)- 50900-EB 1750(2)- 54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 years)

Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Rs.28150-1550(4)- 34350-1750(7)-46600- EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria for NPS Trust Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) General - Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA, CFA, CS, CWA

Officer Grade B (Manager) General - Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA, CFA, CS, CWA

Information Technology - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electronics/Electronics and communication/Information Technology/ Computer Science)/ Masters in Computers Application/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers/Information Technology

Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Process NPS Trust Officer Posts

Officer Grade B: The selection is a three-stage process i.e.

Phase I (on-line screening examination) Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) Phase III (Interview)

Officer Grade A - The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I (on-line examination) Phase II (Group Discussion and Interview)

NPS Trust Officer Exam Pattern (Phase 1) for Grade A and Grade B

There will be 190 Multiple choice questions on the subjects:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning 40 50 35 minutes General Awareness + Financial Sector Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 30 minutes Total 190 200 150 minutes or 2 hours and half hour

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 in Phase I.

Officer Grade B Phase 2 Exam Pattern:

Paper Streams Subject Marks Time Paper 1 All Streams English (Descriptive Test) 40 60 minutes Paper 2 General Multiple choice questions on: Commerce, Accountancy, Management,

Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension sector 50 40 minutes IT Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 40 40 minutes

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 2 of Phase II for both the streams.

How to Apply for NPS Trust Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Applicants are required to go to NPS Trust’s website ‘www.npstrust.org.in’ and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" under the Recruitment Notification titled “NPS TRUST - RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF OFFICER GRADE B (MANAGER) and OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER)” which will open a new screen. NPS Trust Officer Registration Link is available from 30 December to 29 January 2021.

Application Fee:

Unreserved, EWS & OBC Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Women - No Fee

NPS Trust Officer Notification Download

Online Application - 30 Dec

Official Website