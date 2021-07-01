NBCC Admit Card 2021 for Site Inspector and MT Out @nbccindia.com, Check Download Link Here

NBCC (India) Limited has released the admit card for the post of Site Inspector (Civil), Site Inspector (Electrical) and Management Trainee (MT) on official website - nbccindia.com.

NBCC Admit Card Download 2021:NBCC (India) Limited has released the admit card for the post of Site Inspector (Civil), Site Inspector (Electrical) and Management Trainee (MT) on official website. Candidates can download NBCC Site Inspector Admit Card and NBCC MT Admit Card from the official website of NBCC - nbccindia.com.

NBCC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download the NBCC Hall Ticket directly, through the link:

NBCC Site Inspector Admit Card Download Link

NBCC MT Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on their admit card.

How to Download NPCC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of NBCC -nbccindia.com Go to Human resource - Career- Career @NBCC A new page will open - scroll down and click on 'Download Admit Card for the Post of Management Trainee (HRM) against Advt No. 07/2021' or 'Download Admit Card for the Post of Site Inspector (Civil) and Site Inspector (Electrical) on contract basis against Advt No. 05/2021' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your details Download NBCC Admit Card

NBCC Site Inspector Selection Process

The Selection of Candidates will be through Computer Based Test (CBT). Minimum Qualifying marks in CBT will be 60%. However, the Final selection of the candidate will be based on category wise merit list of marks obtained in CBT. In order to fill the reserved vacancies, the minimum passing marks can be further lowered on discretion of the management. Further, Offer of Appointment will be issued to the selected candidates subject to verification of documents.

Mock test for Computer Based Test (CBT) of 20 minutes duration is available on the application portal. Candidates may attend the same to familiarize with the Computer Based Test (CBT).

NBCC Site Inspector Exam Centre: The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in 21 cities across the country as given below: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jammu, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Dehradun, Ranchi, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam

NPCC MT Exam Pattern

There will be 120 MCQs on: