NCERT Exam Date 2023 OUT for LDC and Assistant Posts at ncert.nic.in: Check Admit Card Update

NCERT Exam Date 2023 Out: NCERT has released the exam date pdf for the LDC/Assistant posts on the official website-ncert.nic.in. Check the exam schedule and admit card update link here.

NCERT Exam Date 2023 Out: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), has released the exam date for the various Non-Teaching posts on its official website. NCERT will be conducting the written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Assistant on October 19, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can check the exam date pdf from the official website of NCERT-https://ncert.nic.in.

The written exam scheduled for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Assistant posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: NCERT Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, NCERT will be conducting the written exam for the LDC and Assistant Posts on October 19, 2023. NCERT has also uploaded the admit card update for the above exam on its official website.



All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Assistant posts under NCERT Recruitment 2023 drive can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download NCERT Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT)-https://ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NCERT LDC/Assistant Exam Date 2023 PDF on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the details exam schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

NCERT Exam Date 2023 : Overview

Organization NCERT Post Name LDC/Assistant Vacancies 347 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Exam Scheduled on October 19, 2023 Admit Card Status Soon Official Website ncert.nic.in

NCERT LDC/Assistant Exam Date 2023 Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, NCERT will conduct the written exam for the LDC and Assistant posts on October 19, 2023 in two shifts. Exams for Lower Division Clerk posts will be held in shifts 2 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The written exam for the Assistants posts will be conducted in shift 3 i.e. from 4.30 pm to 7.00 pm. The duration for LDC posts will be 120 minutes whereas for Assistant posts 150 minutes.

Download NCERT LDC Assistant Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

NCERT will soon release the admit card for the written exam for the post of LDC and Assistant posts on its official website. Candidates will get all the details about the exam including exam centers and others on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.

Document to Carry With NCERT LDC Assistant Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the LDC/Assistant posts should note that they will have to carry the admit card with additional documents as mentioned on the same. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

The whole exercise is to recruit a total of 347 vacancies in different levels ranging from Level 2 to Level 12 positions including Lower Division Clerk and Assistant posts under recruitment drive launched by NCERT.