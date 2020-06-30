NCERT Recruitment 2020 for 266 Teaching and Other Posts, Apply Online @ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Librarian and Assistant Librarian. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website on or before 03 August 2020.

NCERT Important Date

Last Date of Application - 03 August 2020 up to 05.00 PM

NCERT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 266

Professor - 38 Posts

Associate Professor - 83 Posts

Assistant Professor - 142 Posts

Librarian - 1 Post

Assistant Librarian - 2 Posts

Pay Scale:

Professor/Librarian: Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Associate Professor: Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/-

(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)

(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000) Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian: Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of

Rs.57,700/-(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)

Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Other Posts,

Educational Qualification:

Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor - Postgraduation in relevant field and Ph.D in relevant field

Librarian - A Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.At least ten years as Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years of experience as college librarian

Assistant Librarian - A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks. A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computrisation of Library. NET in concerned subject

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online only through the NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in on or before 03 August 2020.

