NCERT Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 25 Junior Project, Lab Assistant and Other Posts @cee.ncert.gov.in

NCERT Recruitment 2020: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Project, Lab Assistant and Visual Analyzer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 28 September 2020

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Project: 18 posts

Visual Analyzer: 01 post

Lab Assistant: 06 posts

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Project: Post Graduate Degree in relevant stream.

Visual Analyzer: M.Tech. Degree in Computer Science.

Lab Assistant: Bachelors Degree in the required field; Experience in the handling of instruments and appliances.

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Junior Project: Below 40 years

Visual Analyzer: Below 40 years

Lab Assistant: not exceeding 27 years

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of personal interview. Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of their educational qualification.

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 19 October 2020 to 28 September 2020. The candidates are also required to upload the duly filled-in/signed scanned copy, passport size photograph with signature and other documents against their qualification and experience. The date and time for attending an interview for the respective posts shall be intimidated to the shortlisted candidates only through e-mail. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.

