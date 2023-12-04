The NCERT textbooks are the main study resource in almost all schools in India and are the preferred books for students. The NCERT books are known for their easy-to-comprehend language and accuracy. The concepts are explained clearly with the help of many illustrations and examples; the books also provide a number of practice questions. There are multiple topic-wise exercises in each chapter of the NCERT books. Today, we cover chapter 1 of class 9 math NCERT book and exercise 4.

Ever since the re-introduction of the board exams in Class 10, the CBSE and NCERT have made significant changes in the syllabus. The format of questions, answer key, learning method, and a few topics have been modified. Since class 9 lays the base of mathematics for students, it’s important for students to learn each and every concept deeply. The first chapter in the Class 9 NCERT book is Number Systems and is among the most basic and simplest chapters in the subject, but only for those students who study with dedication.

In fact, the Class 9 Chapter 1 Number System and its many exercises can also help boost the overall score in the board exams. As per the rationalized syllabus, there are a total of 5 individual exercises in Class 9 Maths book chapter 1. One exercise and topic were removed. Today we bring you exercise 1.4 class 9 Maths NCERT solutions.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Exercise 1.4 Number Systems is chapter 1 of the NCERT mathematics book and deals with the topics of rational numbers, irrational numbers, real numbers, integers, number lines, performing mathematical operations like multiplication, addition, subtraction and division on real numbers, laws of exponents, decimal expansion and much more.