NCPOR Recruitment 2023 for Scientist Posts @ncpor.res.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NCPOR has invited online applications for the Scientist Posts on its official website. Check NCPOR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has invited applications for the various Posts including Scientist -F, Scientist -E, Scientist -D, Scientist -C, Accounts Officer/Senior Manager on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 20 April 2023.

Important Date NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 April 2023.

Vacancy Details NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Scientist -F: 01

Scientist -E: 02

Scientist -D: 08

Scientist -C: 02

Accounts Officer/Senior Manager : 01

Eligibility Criteria NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist -F: Masters Degree or equivalent in any branch of Science related to Geology/Applied Geology/ Earth Science/ Marine Geophysics / Marine Geology / Marine Science / Physical Oceanography or its equivalent or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology related to the relevant subject from a

recognized University with at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree level.

Scientist -E: Masters Degree or equivalent in any branch of Science related to Microbiology/ Marine Biologyor its equivalent or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology related to the relevant subject from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree level.

Pay Scale NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Posts Pay Scale Scientist -F Pay Level 13A of pay matrix as per 7CPC Scientist -E Pay Level 13 of pay matrix as per 7CPC Scientist -D Pay Level 12 of pay matrix as per 7CPC Scientist -C Pay Level 11 of pay matrix as per 7CPC Accounts Officer/Senior Manager Pay Level 12 of pay matrix as per 7CPC





How To Download: NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR)-https://ncpor.res.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Online Application invited for the various post of Scientist -F, Scientist -E, Scientist -D, Scientist -C, Accounts Officer/Senior Manager on regular basis' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply NCPOR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the application form available at ESSO-NCPOR website https://ncpor.res.in/ OR https://onlineform.ncpor.res.in/ncpor202303/ and upload the legible scanned documents in the online application form on or before 20 April 2023.