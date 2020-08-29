NCPUL Delhi Recruitment 2020 for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts

NCPUL Delhi Recruitment 2020: National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Assistant Editor (AE), Principal Publication Officer (PPO) and Research Officer (RO). Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format within 30 days (28 September 2020) from the date of publication advertisement.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 04/2020
Important Date
Last Date of Application - within 30 days (28 September 2020) from the date of publication advertisement
NCPUL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 9
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 4 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Editor (AE) - 1 Post
- Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - 1 Post
- Research Officer (RO) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Research Officer - Atleast 2nd class Master Degree in Science/Art/education/Commerce and 5 years of experience in teaching/research in Urdu and General Administration.
- Multi Task Staff (MTS) - 10th passed
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 10th passed and typewriting speed of 25 wpm and 30 wpm on computer
- Assistant Editor (AE) - Master degree in Urdu and English. Must have Urdu subject a Degree level in case of MA English and English at a degree level in case of MA Urdu and 3 years editing and translation experience
- Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - Officer of the central/state govt
Age Limit:
- Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - 56 Years
- Research Officer - 40 Years
- Assistant Editor - 35 Years
- LDC - 18 to 27 Years
- Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 Years
Selection Procedure for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of objective/descriptive type written test.
How to Apply for NCPUL Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format online through official website urducouncil.nic.in.
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/- (Rs. 250/- ST Category)
NCPUL Recruitment Notification PDF