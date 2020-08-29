NCPUL Delhi Recruitment 2020 for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts

NCPUL Delhi Recruitment 2020: National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Assistant Editor (AE), Principal Publication Officer (PPO) and Research Officer (RO). Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format within 30 days (28 September 2020) from the date of publication advertisement.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 04/2020

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 30 days (28 September 2020) from the date of publication advertisement

NCPUL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 9

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 4 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 2 Posts

Assistant Editor (AE) - 1 Post

Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - 1 Post

Research Officer (RO) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Research Officer - Atleast 2nd class Master Degree in Science/Art/education/Commerce and 5 years of experience in teaching/research in Urdu and General Administration.

Multi Task Staff (MTS) - 10th passed

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 10th passed and typewriting speed of 25 wpm and 30 wpm on computer

Assistant Editor (AE) - Master degree in Urdu and English. Must have Urdu subject a Degree level in case of MA English and English at a degree level in case of MA Urdu and 3 years editing and translation experience

Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - Officer of the central/state govt

Age Limit:

Principal Publication Officer (PPO) - 56 Years

Research Officer - 40 Years

Assistant Editor - 35 Years

LDC - 18 to 27 Years

Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 Years

Selection Procedure for MTS, LDC, Assistant Editor and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of objective/descriptive type written test.

How to Apply for NCPUL Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format online through official website urducouncil.nic.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (Rs. 250/- ST Category)

NCPUL Recruitment Notification PDF