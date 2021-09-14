NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 226 Technician & Other Posts @ncrtc.in, Salary Rs. 37750

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for the total 226 Posts of Maintenance Associate, Programming Associate, Technician, Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 30 September 2021.
Candidates applying for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection process will comprise a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual for different category of the posts.
Notification Details for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
No. NCRTC/HR/Rectt./O&M-01/2021
Dated:11.09.2021
Important Date for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021
Vacancy Details for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)-02
Maintenance Associate (Electrical)-36
Maintenance Associate (Electronics)-22
Maintenance Associate (Civil)-02
Programming Associate-04
Technician (Electrician)-43
Technician (Electronic Mechanic)-27
Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-03
Technician (Fitter)-18
Technician (Welder)-02
Station Controller/ Train
Operator/ Traffic Controller-67
Eligibility Criteria for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)-3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Maintenance Associate (Electrical)-3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering
Maintenance Associate (Electronics)-3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering
Maintenance Associate (Civil)-3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering
Programming Associate-3 Years Diploma in Computer Sc./ IT/BCA/B.Sc. (IT)
Technician (Electrician)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Electrician trade
Technician (Electronic Mechanic)-ITI (NCVT/ SCVT) Certificate in Electronics Mechanic trade
Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-ITI (NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Mechanic trade
Technician (Fitter)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Fitter trade
Technician (Welder)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Welder trade or equivalent
Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller-3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics or equivalent or B.Sc. (Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths)
Consolidated Remuneration:
Maintenance Associate/ Programming Associate/ Station Controller/ Traffic Controller-Rs. 35250
Train Operator-Rs. 37750
Technician-Rs. 23850
NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Candidates will have to fill up the application form having all the details relating to age, personal details, educational qualification etc. online in the application form with following the given process.
- Candidates will have to visit on the official website www.ncrtc.in and click on the link “Career”
- Open the recruitment notification titled “Click here for O&M Vacancy Notice No. O&M-01/2021”.
- The candidate needs to register themselves and on Successful Completion of registration an application registration no./login id and password will be generated. (Login id & password shall be received on e-mail and mobile number).
- Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID and valid mobile number.
- Candidates will have to upload scanned copy of documents given in the notification.
- Candidates can submit their online applications and make payment till 23:59 hrs on 30 September 2021.