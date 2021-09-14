NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 226 Technician & Other Posts @ncrtc.in, Salary Rs. 37750

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for the total 226 Posts of Maintenance Associate and other on its official website. Check all details here.

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for the total 226 Posts of Maintenance Associate, Programming Associate, Technician, Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 30 September 2021.

Candidates applying for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection process will comprise a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual for different category of the posts.



Notification Details for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

No. NCRTC/HR/Rectt./O&M-01/2021

Dated:11.09.2021

Important Date for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021

Vacancy Details for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)-02

Maintenance Associate (Electrical)-36

Maintenance Associate (Electronics)-22

Maintenance Associate (Civil)-02

Programming Associate-04

Technician (Electrician)-43

Technician (Electronic Mechanic)-27

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-03

Technician (Fitter)-18

Technician (Welder)-02

Station Controller/ Train

Operator/ Traffic Controller-67



Eligibility Criteria for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)-3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electrical)-3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electronics)-3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Civil)-3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering

Programming Associate-3 Years Diploma in Computer Sc./ IT/BCA/B.Sc. (IT)

Technician (Electrician)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Electrician trade

Technician (Electronic Mechanic)-ITI (NCVT/ SCVT) Certificate in Electronics Mechanic trade

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-ITI (NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Mechanic trade

Technician (Fitter)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Fitter trade

Technician (Welder)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Welder trade or equivalent

Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller-3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics or equivalent or B.Sc. (Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths)



Consolidated Remuneration:

Maintenance Associate/ Programming Associate/ Station Controller/ Traffic Controller-Rs. 35250

Train Operator-Rs. 37750

Technician-Rs. 23850

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Candidates will have to fill up the application form having all the details relating to age, personal details, educational qualification etc. online in the application form with following the given process.