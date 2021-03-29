NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021, Walk-In on 9 April

NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident for Charak Palika Hospital & Palika Maternity Hospital. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 9 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 9 April 2021

NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident - 9 Posts

NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates are required to hold an MBBS Degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualification recognized by MCI and registered with Delhi Medical Council.

NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021

Official Website

NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in the interview.

How to apply for NDMC Junior Resident Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 9 April 2021 in the office of the Director (Medical Services), New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Charak Palika Hospital, Moti Bagh- 1, New Delhi - 110021. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview.

Documents to carry:

Proof of date of birth.i.e.Birth Certificate/Matriculate Certificate. Proof of Residential Address (Passport/Adhaar Card) Marksheet of MBBS Degree of MBBS Attempt Certificate of passing MBBS. Internship Completion Certificate. DMC Certificate/Receipt. Reserve Category Certificate.i.e.SC/ST/OBC/PH/EWS as per GOI rules.

